Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 19HA-PR-17-15

In Re: Estate of

Bernice M. Salmela,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated March 12, 2015. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Timothy J. Salmela, whose address is 8148 Jewel Avenue South, Cottage Grove, Minnesota 55016 and Cheryl B. Kautt, whose address is 607 Sioux Lane, St. Peter, Minnesota 56082, to serve as the personal representatives of the decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representatives. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representatives must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to Interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representatives have the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 19, 2017

/s/ Deb Hubley

Registrar

/s/ Heidi Carstensen,

Court Administrator

James W. Brandt (MN# 10844)

Brandt Law Office, PA

219 West Nassau

PO Box 57

Saint Peter Minnesota 56082

Telephone: (507) 931-6940

Facsimile: (507) 931-6909

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 26, February 2, 2017

646629