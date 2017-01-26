Public Notices – ACACIA PARK CEMETERY

ASSOCIATION

ANNUAL MEETING

TO: The associates of Acacia Park Cemetery Association and to all others whom it may concern:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of the Associates of Acacia Park Cemetery Association will be held at the office of the Association in the County of Dakota, State of Minnesota, on the 6th day of February 2017, at 3:00 oclock in the afternoon of aid day for the election of three (3) associates whose terms of office expire on January 31, 2017, and for the election of five (5) Trustees of said Association, and to receive the reports of the officers of the Association, and to transact such other items of business as may properly come before the meeting.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Trustees so elected will meet immediately upon the adjournment of the Associated and hold the regular annual meeting of the Trustees at the office of the Association.

Date: January 20, 2017

By: /s/ Dale J. Bachmeier

General Manager

Acacia Park Cemetery

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 26, 2017

646300