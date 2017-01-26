Rosemount reviews downtown development

Open house scheduled for Feb. 9

Rosemount is reviving and revising a downtown redevelopment plan from 2004, and officials are looking for resident input.

The Development Framework for Downtown Rosemount, which was created nearly 13 years ago, focuses on the area along Highway 3 (South Robert Trail) between 143rd Street and County Road 42.

The city is having an open house from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9, in Room 200 of the Steeple Center, 14375 South Robert Trail, to show current concepts and gather input on how to proceed.

“Nothing is set yet, so we’re really interested in people’s ideas,” said Kim Lindquist, Rosemount community development director.

It will provide a blueprint to guide the city into the future.

“The goal is to present the concepts that’s been developed so far and get feedback,” Rosemount Planner Anthony Nemcek said. “They’re just ideas. The goal is to give developers an idea of what could happen downtown rather than prescribing a specific development. We’d be happy to consider any development for the city that would fit the goals of downtown.”

The city is not looking to purchase any property at this time or force any businesses to change.

“There are business owners who are thriving downtown who don’t necessarily fit the appearance of downtown,” Nemcek said. “But the goal is not to move any businesses out or moving them out of downtown. The goal is to have a plan if a developer comes to town.”

The market has changed dramatically since 2004, prompting the review.

“We wanted to regroup and make sure we wanted to stay on track with what’s going on in the market,” Lindquist said. “Development within the whole city is starting to pick up.”

City staff has been working with business owners, residents and elected officials monthly since April of last year to update the concepts.

The 2004 draft led to the development of Waterford Commons, which includes 108 residential units and 13,000 square feet of commercial space, and the transformation of St. Joseph’s Church and School into the Steeple Center and senior living facility. The Robert Trail Library and Steeple Center were key additions to downtown Rosemount in the last 13 years. The city is revising a downtown redevelopment document. An open house is planned from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Steeple Center. (Photo by Andy Rogers)

The plan also made way for the Robert Trail Library, which opened in 2009. It also guided the development for Culver’s Restaurant and the senior housing complex built by the Dakota County Community Development Authority.

According to the 2004 document, the goal was to avoid blighted property and make downtown more attractive for development by making it more functional, walkable and flexible, while honoring the historic nature of Rosemount.

Much of the commercial development at the time was happening along County Road 42, which had plenty of open land, and it was costly for companies to demolish or renovate a building downtown to suit their needs.

The hope was to bring in new housing and public facilities while broadening the base of businesses.

Some ideas turned out differently from the original project. A park and ride was built by the American Legion, where the original plan called for more medium density residential property, according to Nemcek.

Culver’s Restaurant and the CDA property were built on land that was designed for small commercial.

The downtown has also seen businesses renovate and update their current buildings.

“The Fluegel’s building is gorgeous,” Lindquist said. “That’s a prime example of private owners investing and growing in the community. It’s a great addition.”

Lindquist also noted the The First State Bank of Rosemount’s renovations.

The plan wasn’t exactly popular in 2004. At the time, the Rosemount City Council passed on approving the plan, but a subsequent council adopted it.

Lindquist, who was a staff member at the time of the original plan, said people were concerned their business might be displaced or forced out.

“For the most part, that hasn’t occurred,” Lindquist said. “A lot of the (development) was more organic.”

The new plan doesn’t have as large of a scope.

The bulk of the city’s focus now lies between 145th and 147th Street.

As an example, the city would like to see more pedestrian activity and improved landscaping near Celts Irish Pub and Grill and Rosemount Carbone’s Pizza and better access at the 145th Street intersection, Nemcek said.

“While those are viable businesses we don’t want to see changed, we want to have something in mind if a developer comes through in the future,” Nemcek said.

Many pedestrian improvements have already been made, but any new plans would help guide future construction.

Nemcek said the city would like to improve pedestrian access to the neighborhoods on the large block by Terry’s Hardware and Shenanigan’s Pub.

Questions in advance of the open house can be directed to Nemcek at 651-322-2090, or [email protected]