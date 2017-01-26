Rosemount’s Compton headed to the big game

Atlanta’s 44-21 victory over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday prevented the Packers from going for a fifth Super Bowl trophy, but it will send Rosemount native Tom Compton to the title game for the first time. Tom Compton

Compton, a 2007 Rosemount High School graduate, is a reserve offensive lineman for the Falcons, who play New England in the Super Bowl in Houston on Feb. 5. It’s the Falcons’ second appearance in the Super Bowl and first since the 1998 season. Yes, that would be the season in which Atlanta defeated the Vikings 30-27 in overtime at the Metrodome for the NFC title. Atlanta went on to lose to Denver 34-19 in the Super Bowl.

This is Compton’s first season with the Falcons after signing with them as a free agent last March. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound offensive tackle didn’t get a start this season but played in all 16 regular-season games and both of the Falcons’ playoff games. He played on an offensive line that ranked sixth best in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, an analytics website.

Compton, who played college football at the University of South Dakota, was a Football Championship Subdivision All-American in 2011, his senior year. He was selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft but did not appear in a game that season. He played in 44 games, starting 10, for the Redskins the following three years before signing with Atlanta.

“Tommy was a starter for us on our 2006 team that was our first to make it to the dome” in the state football playoffs, Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann said. “He had a nice frame as a senior at 6-5, 260. He absolutely blossomed at South Dakota as he hit the weights and built on that frame. He was a four-year starter there. Tommy would not be where he is today without an incredible work ethic to shape his body into what he needed to be successful beyond high school football.”