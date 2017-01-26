Senior housing project moves forward in Apple Valley

A rendering provided by project developer Dominium shows the planned Legends of Apple Valley senior-housing complex at 140th Street and Cedar Avenue. Construction began this month and completion is scheduled for spring 2018.

Plans for an affordable senior-housing development at Cedar Avenue and 140th Street in Apple Valley are moving ahead, with construction getting underway earlier this month.

Minneapolis-based developer Dominium closed on the property in late December and broke ground for the construction Jan. 5.

Construction is scheduled for completion in spring 2018, according to Dominium.

Legends of Apple Valley — formerly called Valley Bluffs Senior Apartments — will be a four-story, 163-unit apartment building on the southwest corner of Cedar and 140th, at 14050 Granite Ave.

Plans submitted to the city show an exterior of brick, stone, Hardie-board and glass. Planned interior amenities include a hair salon, fitness room, theater area and community room.

The complex will include both underground and surface parking, as well as a large outdoor elevated deck with grills.

“Dominium is committed to providing quality housing that meets the needs of seniors who want to stay in the community,” Mike Hudson, development staff associate at Dominium, said in a press release. “This is a great area and the proposed project will be mutually beneficial to the city, neighborhood and community.”

The Apple Valley City Council approved the final plat and development agreement for the project in July 2016.