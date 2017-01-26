Supreme Court says sheriff can collect DNA

Dakota County to resume its process for serious crimes

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled on Jan. 11 in favor of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office when it determined that the department could resume its practice of taking DNA samples from individuals arrested for certain serious crimes.

The court issued a writ of prohibition that overturned a district court action in January 2016 that prevented Dakota County from collecting DNA samples — a practice the department started in 2015.

“This is a good development for public safety in Dakota County,” Sheriff Tim Leslie said in a press release. “We were the first and only sheriff’s office in Minnesota to once again begin the collection of DNA samples. We believed it was the right thing to do then and it’s still the right thing to do. This is an important law which aids in the identification of individuals arrested for serious felonies who are housed within the Dakota County Jail and helps protect the safety of our communities.”

During the case against John David Emerson, then 68 of Rosemount, who was charged with second-degree assault after a road rage incident on Jan. 15, 2016, probable cause was determined, which would have allowed the Sheriff’s Office to collect the DNA under Minnesota Statutes Section 299C.105.

Emerson’s attorney claimed the DNA collection was unconstitutional, and the Dakota County District Court judge issued an order to prohibit the DNA collection.

The Sheriff’s Department, Leslie and the state of Minnesota appealed the District Court’s decision all the way to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

The sheriff requested that the Supreme Court issue the writ to prohibit enforcement of the district court order that precluded the collection of DNA.

In 2015, the Sheriff’s Department began taking DNA samples under Minnesota law from individuals arrested and charged with certain enumerated serious offenses after a court makes a probable cause determination.

The law with regard to collecting DNA samples requires some law enforcement agencies to collect DNA for those who have appeared in court and have probable cause for committing the offenses of murder, manslaughter, assault, robbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, criminal sexual conduct, incest, burglary, or indecent exposure.

Leslie and Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said in an October 2016 release that Dakota County started collecting DNA in 2015 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Maryland vs. King that such DNA collection was constitutional under the Fourth Amendment.

Backstrom said at the time that he said the statute reviewed in the U.S. Supreme Court case was substantially similar to the Minnesota law, which was created in 2005.

He issued a legal memorandum on June 10, 2015, that concluded the King decision overruled a 2006 Minnesota Court of Appeals decision that said the state’s DNA collection law was unconstitutional.

