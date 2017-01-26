To the editor:

Several disturbing events have taken place surrounding and in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A group of eight people, two French nationals and six Canadians, were denied entry into the U.S. when they revealed that their intent was to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Border agents said that attending the march was not a valid reason to enter the United States. The Canadians were told they would be arrested if they tried again to cross during the weekend, and the two French citizens were told that they would be required to apply for a visa for any future visit to the U.S. France is a member of the Visa Waiver Program, which allows French citizens to enter the U.S. without a visa unless there is a pretty good reason not to allow them entry. Even if turning them away on this instance were justified (a claim that is debatable), requiring them to obtain a visa in the future because they had once tried to cross the border to attend a lawful protest is ludicrous.

Six journalists were charged with felonies for covering the inauguration protests. They are facing a $25,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

After the National Park Service re-tweeted photos of the small inauguration crowd, the Trump administration temporarily suspended the agency’s Twitter privileges, and imposed restrictions as to what could be posted on its official social media outlets.

The Trump administration has instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to suspend its contract and grant programs, as well as all outgoing communication, immediately and until further notice.

These things are indicative of isolationism and an attempt to control the press, both of which are detrimental to a free and democratic society in a world that gets smaller with each technological advance.

This is not normal.

Amber Bathke

Apple Valley