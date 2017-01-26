Top-ranked Panthers aim for elusive 150

Lakeville North gymnastics team is flush with talent Lakeville North’s Rachel Steiner competes on floor exercise during a gymnastics meet against Eastview on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

A broken arm ended Indya Volk’s 2015-16 gymnastics season prematurely and threatened to make her a spectator in 2016-17. But she’s back and competing, at least in part because she couldn’t see herself missing out on what Lakeville North might accomplish.

The Panthers, bolstered by the addition of three high-level club gymnasts, are putting up some of the highest scores in the state – including 148.575 on Tuesday night in a victory over Eastview. They’re ranked No. 1 in Class AA by a wide margin. The rankings are based on score averages, and North’s average of 148.133 is almost four points higher than second-ranked St. Cloud Tech, the defending Class AA champion.

“We’re really happy with where we’re at, but we have so much room for improvement still,” said Volk, a junior. “There are a lot of little things we can fix. I think we can keep going up. It’s hard, knowing you have a target on your back (because of the ranking). We try to just worry about ourselves, and improve where we can.”

Volk suffered compound fractures in her arm and a dislocated elbow during warmups before the 2016 Section 2AA meet. After watching their teammate’s injury, the Panthers had to go out and compete, and still won the section championship. But they were shorthanded for the state meet, where they finished eighth.

Volk said she is close to 100 percent – “I’m still trying to recover, but I’m almost there” – but isn’t vaulting this season because it would put too much stress on her arm. Volk, Ashley Goodlund and Heather Nelson were expected to be the top returnees this season, and an already strong core was made stronger with the addition of club gymnasts Rachel Steiner, Anna Altermatt and Delaney Gipp – who took the top three places in the all-around in the Eastview meet.

“I thought right away they jelled with our team, added to our team aspect,” Volk said. “They’re really good people, and it was fun to have them come over.”

Tuesday almost could be considered an off-night for the Panthers, who had several gymnasts who were ill. “There are three or four kids who are pretty sick right now, but they fought through it as hard as they could. We’re down one of our coaches, too, with illness,” head coach Teri Homan said. “Today, all I wanted them to do was give their best, and they did.”

Steiner (37.825), Altermatt (37.65) and Gipp (36.65) finished first through third in the all-around on Tuesday. A different Panther won each individual event – Steiner on vault (9.575), Gipp on uneven bars (9.7), Goodlund on balance beam (9.375) and Altermatt on floor exercise (9.575). North swept the top three places in every individual event except vault, where Eastview’s Kelsey Dolejs placed third.

The Panthers have won every meet they’ve been in except their home invitational Jan. 14, where Detroit Lakes scored 151.6, the highest team score in Minnesota this season. Detroit Lakes is ranked first in Class A. Lakeville North’s Delaney Gipp does her uneven bars routine. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

Homan said the Panthers are aiming to break 150 soon and have the potential to match Detroit Lakes’ score from the Lakeville Invitational. North’s season high is 149.875 in a South Suburban Conference meet against Eagan.

Various changes to scoring have made it tougher for high school teams to crack 150, and gymnasts have had to adjust by adding more difficult skills to their routines. “We just got a new rulebook now, and they made it even harder,” Homan said. “We’re adapting to the new rulebook that came out this season. But our girls want that 150 so bad, and they’ve been so close. That’s what they’re striving for every time.”

Homan said the Panthers have yet to have a meet without a major error. “Our focus is on hitting our routines. I want to go 20-for-20, and we haven’t done that yet,” the coach said. “I know when this team does we can be well over 151.”

With new gymnasts joining the program this year, one of North’s goals was to have everybody functioning as one. That led to a lot of team-building activities, and the result is a team that is “a joy to work with,” Homan said.

Unity can show up even in a sport that, on the surface, seems entirely dependent on individuals.

“You’re in a better mood to compete. You’re more excited to compete,” Volk said. “When negative things happen, it can snowball if you’re not a team. I think we’ve done a good job at being a team. It’s really paid off.”