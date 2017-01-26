Town hall arsonist sentenced to 58 months in prison

Wynn Arvidson

Wynn Donald Arvidson, 51, of Prior Lake, was sentenced last week to 58 months in prison by Judge Karen Asphaug in connection with a fire that damaged the Historic Eagan Town Hall in 2013, according to Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom.

He was also sentenced to pay $413,027 in restitution, which includes $286,395 to Eagan, $21,895 to Eagan Fire and $104,736 to the League of Minnesota Cities.

Arvidson pleaded guilty to one count of arson in the first degree in October.

Arvidson’s co-defendant and brother Michael Damron, also known as Wade Arvidson, 53, of Prior Lake, received 84 months in prison last year.

“We are pleased to hold both of these defendants accountable for this premeditated crime of violence that caused significant damage to Eagan’s Historic City Hall,” Backstrom said in a release.

Backstrom praised Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Bovitz, who prosecuted this case. Backstrom also thanked the Eagan Police and Fire Departments for their hard work on this case.

According to the criminal complaint, the brothers were upset about a prior conviction from 2006 involving property thefts valued in excess of $250,000 from Eagan, Inver Grove Heights, Shakopee, Savage, Burnsville, Lakeville, Elko, Prior Lake and Le Sueur County.

The brothers unsuccessfully sued Eagan and Inver Grove Heights for $12 million because they felt the police had taken items belonging to them during the investigation.

While investigating the arson in 2013, law enforcement found a fresh pile of feces, which matched Arvidson’s DNA.

A search of Arvidson’s residence revealed an extensive home surveillance system, which show Damron and Arvidson leaving their residence during the time of the arson, practicing lighting fires and discussing the arson.