Wildlife through a lens

Honored

photographer

captures precious moment with fox

Benjamin Olson had come up empty in his search for moose in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Driving back along the Gunflint Trail that morning in August 2015, the Burnsville photographer spotted a fox hunting prey in a roadside ditch.

Most foxes he’d encountered were nocturnal or bolted when they saw him. This one, a female, was untroubled by Olson, who took a few shots from his car and then lay in the ditch for an hour and a half capturing images through his 400 mm lens.

“My conclusion is this was probably a fox born that spring that had gained independence, and I was probably the first human being it had experienced,” Olson said.

The fox yawned, and Olson snapped. The image now hangs in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.

Olson’s photo, “Time for a Nap,” won honorable mention in the 2016 Nature’s Best Photography Windland Smith Rice International Awards sponsored by the Smithsonian. It’s one of about 100 photos chosen from more than 20,000 entrants for an exhibition that will remain through September.

Olson, who earns his living photographing real estate, wildlife and nature, said that photographic moment was unlike any he’s experienced.

The profile shot of the rusty-coated fox with the white front shows her tongue framed by a row of pointed teeth, curling at the end in a perfect half-circle. The shallow depth of field from Olson’s 2.8-aperture lens creates a hazy greenish background, a canvas on which to capture the finest details of the animal’s face and mouth.

“It was about 9 o’clock in the morning, so the sun hadn’t broken the treeline yet, and it was kind of filtering through the conifer trees, kind of diffusing it and giving it kind of a subtle glow,” Olson said. “It was perfect — one of those opportunities I’ll probably never get again.”

But it’s not his first hurrah. Olson, 30, won an honorable mention in the same competition in 2014 with a snowy owl shot called “Phantom of the Arctic.” Other honors stretch back to 2008.

Olson’s love affair with wildlife started early. While growing up in Farmington, he worked at the A Wet Pet fish store in Apple Valley. At home, he bred saltwater fish and propagated coral. He chose to attend the School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley instead of Rosemount High School. His first trip to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area was an SES outing. Olson took up photography at 16.

“My grandfather gave me my first camera about two months before he passed away, and I traded in all my hunting and fishing equipment and started bringing cameras out,” he said. “I still hunt and fish, but only for sustenance, not for sport.”

After graduating in 2005, Olson started digital imaging technology studies at Dakota County Technical College before earning a biology degree, with emphases in ecology and evolution, from Bemidji State University. He then completed the DCTC degree to quality for a prestigious North American Nature Photography Association scholarship, which sent him to Jacksonville, Florida, for a weeklong photojournalism conservation project.

Wildlife photography “definitely became very much a way of life and an obsession over the past 12 years,” said Olson, whose awards include a pair of Bemidji Art in the Park honors from his college days.

He worked for four years managing a photo printing company in Mendota Heights before becoming a full-time photographer in 2013. Olson works for Spacecrafting, a Minneapolis-based real estate photography company.

His nature and wildlife clients have included the Crane Trust, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center and Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness.

“I’d say about 30 percent of my income comes from wildlife photography,” said Olson, who is represented by stock photo agencies in Los Angeles and the Netherlands and also sells his work through his website, benjamin-olson.com. He has a printing and framing studio at the Burnsville home he shares with his wife, Emily, and their 11-month-old son, Louis.

Olson has a busy schedule ahead. In early March he will speak on climate change in Minnesota’s boreal forests at the Nature Photography Summit in Jacksonville. A week later he’ll head to Nebraska to shoot for the Crane Trust, which works to conserve land along the central Platte River that supports sandhill cranes.

This Saturday he’s leaving for a week of photographing Canada lynx and great gray owls somewhere in Minnesota’s Arrowhead Region.

“A secret spot,” Olson said. “I don’t divulge locations, to keep people from harassing animals.”