Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EAGAN

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposal bids will be received by the City of Eagan, City Hall located at 3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, MN 55122, until 10:30 A.M., C.D.S.T., on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor and materials and all else necessary for the following:

VIKINGS PARKWAY IMPROVEMENTS

City Contract No. 16-22

Involving Approximately:

16,000 CY Common Excavation

34,500 CY Select Granular Borrow Mod 5% (CV)

12,700 CY Aggregate Base Class 5 (CV)

5,300 TON Bituminous SP Wearing Course Mixture

9,100 TON Bituminous SP Non-Wearing Course Mixture

62,900 SF Concrete Walk (4 to 6)

1,100 SY 8 Concrete Pavement

5,000 LF RCP Storm Sewer (12 to 36)

23,200 LF Concrete Curb & Gutter

10,800 LF 2 Non-Metallic Conduit (Street Lighting)

34,000 LF Underground Wire No 6 & No 8 (Street Lighting)

64 EA Install Lighting Unit & Base

7,900 LF Pavement Markings – Epoxy

800 SF Sign Panels

Together with Miscellaneous Structure Installations, Adjustments & Site Restoration

Complete digital contract bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $30.00 by inputting Quest project #4770203 on the Web sites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Complete contract documents may also be seen at the offices of the City Clerk and City Engineer, Eagan, MN, at 3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, MN 55122, Phone (651) 675-5646. Contractors desiring a hardcopy of the complete bidding documents may obtain them from the office of the City Clerk, Eagan, MN upon payment of $50.00. No money will be refunded to any person who obtains plans and specifications.

Each bid proposal shall be accompanied by a bidders bond naming the City of Eagan as obligee, a certified check payable to the Clerk of the City of Eagan or a cash deposit equal to at least five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, which shall be forfeited to the City in the event that the bidder fails to enter into a contract. The City Council reserves the right to retain the deposits of the three lowest bidders for a period not to exceed forty-five (45) days after the date and time set for the opening of the bids. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after the date and time set for the opening of bids. Payment for the work will be by cash or check.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract to the best interests of the City.

Christina M. Scipioni,

Clerk, City of Eagan

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

January 27, February 3, 2017

646488

http://sunthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/23/2017/01/646488-1.pdf