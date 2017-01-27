Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EAGAN

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposal bids will be received by the City of Eagan, Minnesota, in City Hall at 3830 Pilot Knob Road, until 10:30 A.M., C.D.S.T., on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor and materials and all else necessary for the following:

PONDS LP-26.3 AND 26.5 IMPROVEMENTS

City Contract No. 17-04

City Project 1241

Involving Approximately:

0.4 AC Clear & Grub Trees

21 LF Remove Concrete Curb & Gutter Removal &

Replacement

117 SY Remove Bituminous Pavement

925 SY Salvage and Respread Topsoil

45 CY Common Excavation Onsite

17 CY Muck Excavation – Offsite

46 TN Aggregate Base Class 5, 100% Crushed

13 TN Select Granular Borrow

4 TN Non-Wearing Course Mixture

15 TN Wearing Course Mixture

92 CY Premixed Iron/Fine Filter Aggregate

75 CY Coarse Filter Aggregate

395 LF Slotted and Solid PVC Pipe and Fittings

70 LF 12 Solid PVC Pipe Jacking Installation w/

Casing

3725 SF 45 Mil EPDM Liner

1 EA 6 Gate Valve (Valterra or Approved Equivalent)

and Fittings

Together with Miscellaneous Removals, Traffic Control, Tree Protection, Structure Modifications, Erosion Control, and Site Restoration.

Complete digital contract bidding documents will be available 02/10/2017 at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $15.00 by inputting Quest project #4812677 on the Web sites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Complete contract documents may also be seen at the offices of the City Clerk and City Engineer, Eagan, MN, at 3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, MN 55122, Phone (651) 675-5646. Contractors desiring a hardcopy of the complete bidding documents may obtain them from the office of the City Clerk, Eagan, MN upon payment of $50.00.

No money will be refunded to any person who obtains plans and specifications. Each bid proposal shall be accompanied by a bidders bond naming the City of Eagan as obligee, a certified check payable to the Clerk of the City of Eagan or a cash deposit equal to at least five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, which shall be forfeited to the City in the event that the bidder fails to enter into a contract. The City Council reserves the right to retain the deposits of the three lowest bidders for a period not to exceed forty-five (45) days after the date and time set for the opening of the bids. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after the date and time set for the opening of bids. Payment for the work will be by cash or check.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract to the best interests of the City.

/s/ Christina M. Scipioni

City Clerk, City of Eagan

