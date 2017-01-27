Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 191

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT IDENTIFICATION:

Sealed Bids will be received for the Burnsville High School Emergency Lighting Upgrades project, located at 600 East Highway 13, Burnsville, MN, for Burnsville Eagan Savage Public Schools, Independent School District No. 191, in accordance with the Bidding Documents prepared by Armstrong, Torseth, Skold & Rydeen, Inc., Architects and Engineers, 8501 Golden Valley Road, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55427-4414, Phone 763-545-3731.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

Project consists of new emergency lighting throughout the entire complex, replacement of all exit lights, central battery cabinets and all associated wiring to connect emergency lights and exit lights to central battery cabinets, standby generator and all associated controls, panels and wiring to connect existing District Data Center to emergency power.

TYPE OF BIDS: Single Lump Sum Bids will be received for the total Scope of the Work for the Project to include electrical and associated general and mechanical construction.

BID DATE: Bids must be received on or before February 14, 2017 at 3:00 P.M., local time.

DELIVERY AND OPENING OF BIDS: Bids shall be delivered to and opened at Independent School District No. 191 Diamondhead Education Center, 200 West Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud immediately after the specified time of closure for bidding period. Interested parties are invited to attend the bid opening.

PROCUREMENT OF BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding Documents and Plan Holders List/On-Line Documents may be procured from:

Thomas Printworks, 801 2nd Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55404;

Telephone Number: 612-374-1120; Toll-Free Number: 800-328-7154; Fax Number: 612-374-1129.

BID SECURITY: Bids shall be accompanied by a certified check, cashiers check or Bid Bond in the amount of 5 percent of the Base Bid submitted, made payable to the Owner, as a guarantee that the Bidder will, if awarded the contract, enter into a contract with the Owner in accordance with Bid submitted and the Contract Documents.

TIME OF COMPLETION: Owner requires Substantial Completion of Contract Work on or before August 11, 2017.

PRE-BID MEETING: A Pre-Bid meeting will be held at 3:00 P.M. on February 1, 2017 at Burnsville High School, meet at the Main Office.

WAGE DETERMINATION REQUIREMENTS: Contract is subject to compliance with the applicable Schedule of Prevailing Wages issued by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

BIDS REQUESTED BY:

Burnsville Eagan Savage Public School

Independent School District No. 191

Diamondhead Education Center

200 West Burnsville Parkway

Burnsville, Minnesota 55337

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

January 27, February 3, 2017

646922