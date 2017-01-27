Burnsville cop resigns

Levin testified about exchanging racist texts

A Burnsville police officer who testified that he exchanged racist texts with a man on trial in the shooting of shooting Black Lives Matter protesters has resigned.

Police Chief Eric Gieseke announced the resignation at a City Council work session Jan. 27, three days after officer Brett Levin, 24, testified in the trial of Allen “Lance” Scarsella.

“There’s information the Burnsville Police Department didn’t have previously, reported Tuesday about one of our officers,” Gieseke said. “Once we were made aware of this information, we had a discussion; the officer resigned. It’s pretty much that simple. It’s not consistent with our core values when people make comments like that.”

According to a Jan. 24 Star Tribune story, Levin testified that in 2015, Scarsella frequently sent him “racially charged” text messages that were “negative about black people.” Asked if he replied with similar texts, Levin said he has, the newspaper reported.

“How we were talking was more along the lines of locker room talk,” Levin reportedly testified.

Levin, previously a Mankato Police Department officer, had been with Burnsville since May 2016 and had no formal complaints against him, Gieseke told the Star Tribune Jan. 24.

Scarsella, of Lakeville, is on trial for felony assault and riot charges in the Nov. 23, 2015, shooting of five Black Lives Matter protesters. The shootings occurred at a protest encampment in north Minneapolis following the fatal police shooting of Jamar Clark, an unarmed black man.

Levin reportedly testified that he and Scarsella had been friends since high school and that Scarsella called him early on Nov. 24 to tell him about the shooting. Levin was on patrol for Mankato at the time.

Three men who were with Scarsella at the encampment are charged with second-degree riot and aiding an offender. They include Joseph Backman, 28, of Eagan.