Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME

Minnesota Statutes, 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME:
KatCo Transportation
PRINCIPAL PLACE
OF BUSINESS:
14384 Empire Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Katherine Elizabeth Collins
14384 Empire Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE FILED: December 26, 2016
SIGNED BY: Katherine Collins
Published in the
Apple Valley Sun Thisweek
January 27, February 3, 2017
637575