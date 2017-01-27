Committee: New elementary school needed in District 194

School Board considers $56 million phase one facilities plan

Six years after transforming Crystal Lake Elementary into an early-childhood center, a Lakeville Area School District 194 committee is recommending the district build a ninth elementary school, citing space concerns for grades K-5.

The committee ranked the new elementary school among its highest priority projects, to be built within four years, located on a yet-to-be-determined site and estimated construction costs at $30 million to $32 million.

It noted the district’s elementary school buildings are facing capacity issues that are boundary-related, but based on data that included enrollment projections, the committee determined capacity pressures at elementary schools will continue beyond the 600-700 student per-building maximum.

Committee members also recommended the district establish boundary, site and funding committees to begin the elementary school building process.

Other short-term priorities, estimated to be needed within the next four years, include building security enhancements, new gymnasium space at McGuire Middle School and Impact Academy at Orchard Lake, new turf at both high schools, two new practice fields and repair of playgrounds at five elementary schools.

The committee also concluded there is inequity among pools and swimming programs at the district’s three middle schools.

It offered two options to address the discrepancy: either fix the pools at McGuire and Kenwood middle schools or the preferred recommendation is to build a new competition pool at Century Middle School, which does not have a pool.

Short-term priorities identified are estimated to approximately cost between $52.2 million and $56.9 million, although a building site was not included in the estimates.

Priorities for the next five to six years include transforming media centers and creating flexible personalized learning spaces and replacing furniture.

Long-term priorities, identified as needs for the next seven to 10 years include addressing a work space shortage at the District Office along with restrooms and meeting spaces.

Vaughn Dierks, a partner with the district’s consultant, Wold Architects, who presented the committee’s recommendations said members anticipated and themselves questioned the 2011 decision to close Crystal Lake Elementary and now build another elementary school.

Dierks said many factors led to the decision that included enrollment, operations and leased space. He said the district has also changed, as have its needs, and the plan addresses the changes to reflect the district’s Strategic Plan goals that include the move toward personalized learning.

Dierks noted the committee, made of staff, residents, parents, city officials, two School Board members and District 194 cabinet members, including Superintendent Lisa Snyder, worked hard in sometimes heated discussions to create the recommendations.

School Board members noted at their Jan. 24 meeting the elementary school crowding issues could be temporarily addressed by boundary changes.

Board Member Bob Erickson noted the building costs do not include added expenses for staffing.

“It has to be staffed,” Erickson said, noting that the district could expand an existing elementary school to address needs in the interim, while continuing to monitor growth to ensure the district can justify the expense for a new elementary.

“That’s one of the reasons for the boundary and funding committees is to take a look if you adjust the boundaries for capacity additions, you may find short-term solutions that allow you to not have an elementary school for several years,” Dierks said.

Board Member Jim Skelly, who had promoted the creation of a 10-year plan, said the plan provides options for consideration and includes phases that provide flexibility.

Michael Baumann, District 194 executive director of business services, said the district will regularly refine building capacity projections.

“It’s a dynamic environment, not static,” Baumann said. “So we have to be agile with that.”