District 194 to explore school design innovation

Lakeville receives three teacher-governed grants

Three Lakeville Area School District schools are among 10 statewide that will receive a $50,000 planning grant for outside-the-box brainstorming and training this year.

Teachers at Lakeville North High School, the Area Learning Center and Impact Academy at Orchard Lake will use the state grants for teachers to explore options for innovative changes intended to drive personalized learning.

The planning grants allow each school to apply for a $100,000 implementation grant for two consecutive years if their plans are approved by the district.

Lakeville North teachers plan to explore options to integrate content in some of its core classes for deeper understanding.

ALC teachers plan to explore how to expand the school into a 7-12 model instead of its current 9-12 configuration and also promote skills and strategies including perseverance, critical thinking and self-regulation into its learning program.

Impact Academy teachers would use the funds to help to further implement its all-school model, which started this year. When Impact Academy started in 2013, it was an option for students and their families. Students in the program work at their level of learning within a multi-age setting and participate in service learning projects.

The grants will help fund activities that include teacher training, site visits, conferences and work with consultant Education Evolving, a local nonprofit focused on improving public education and advocating for innovation.

Impact Academy proposes an all-staff reflective retreat to celebrate, build a positive culture and set goals. The group also proposes visiting teacher-governed schools such as Avalon in St. Paul and Minnesota New Country School in Henderson, Minnesota.

Lakeville North teachers are proposing to use their grant to build a school “where students lead their own learning in a collaborative, relevant environment.”

They plan to study service learning, examine project-based learning through Buck Institute and visit teacher-governed schools like Social Justice Humanitas Academy in Los Angeles, California. They would also create curriculum and delivery design for the new model.

Julene Oxton, District 194 innovation coordinator, said this is the kind of teacher-led planning found in charter schools. She said it allows teachers to have more decision-making power over things that are typically decided for them, such as school staffing, scheduling and how a school is designed and instruction delivered.

“It’s proven that the people who are closest to the student can make the best decisions for students,” Oxton said.

District 194 Superintendent Lisa Snyder agreed.

“The premise really is if you truly want to make an impact on public education and transform public education to better meet the needs of future-ready learners, we’re seeing now in our schools that it has to come from the teachers,” Snyder said. “They have to drive the change process. Top-down doesn’t work.”

Oxton said Lakeville is among other pioneers across the country working to lead transformation and innovation in education to prepare students for the future.

“What’s super exciting is that there’s teachers in this district that want to really explore and try to design and be courageous to think differently,” Oxton said. “And it’s all for students.”