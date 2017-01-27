Eugene “Butch” Aloys Barthel

Gene Barthel, age 69 of Rosemount, MN passed away on January 21, 2017.

Gene was born in St. Martin, MN on June 6th 1947 to Anton & Martha Barthel. His younger years were spent on the family farm and later they moved to St. Cloud. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and went on to St. Cloud Technical College. Upon graduation Gene served our country in the United States Air Force.

Gene was married to Shirley Stellmach on 11/15/1969, together they shared 47 years of marriage.

Gene worked at the Minnesota Zoological Garden in Apple Valley, MN. He worked there for 35 years until retirement in 2012.

Gene was a loving husband and father who loved his family and friends and the children adored their father. Years ago Gene bought his first of 4 motorhomes and that was it, his love of camping was born. He enjoyed taking the kids and grandchildren with and teaching the history of United States. Gene also enjoyed his beautiful yard, and the animals and pets that roamed it. His other interests included Nascar, woodworking & puzzles.

Gene is survived by his loving wife and best friend Shirley, their children Kelli (Rob) Ritzman, and Ben (Jessica). Grandchildren Doran and Brayde Ritzman. Kendal, Jayden and Kenzie Barthel. 4 brothers Ray (Hilda) Tony (Viloa) Dennis (Tootie) Jerry (Diane) and 2 sisters Marge (Ken) Kollodge and Janet (Duane) Orton. Brother in-law Gene Loehlein. So many other special family, friends, neighbors and co-workers.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents Anton and Martha Barthel, parent In-laws Alphonse and Marie Stellmach and Theresa Loehlein (sister).

Celebration of Life & Prayer Service on February 4th from 12-4pm. Prayer Service at 12:30, Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 South Robert Trail, Rosemount, MN 55068.

In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to: St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 5353 Wayzata Blvd., Suite 500, St Louis Park, MN 55416.