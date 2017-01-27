Lakeville man allegedly stabbed family member

19-year-old charged with two felonies

Authorities say a 911 report of a mental health crisis turned violent in Lakeville on Jan. 11 and resulted in police officers firing rubber bullets and employing a K-9 officer before arresting a knife-wielding 19-year-old Lakeville man.

Adam Hunter Bistodeau, Lakeville, has been charged with two counts of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly assaulting a family member and female friend with a knife.

According to a Jan. 19 Dakota County criminal complaint, Bistodeau allegedly said he thought he was going to kill his female friend and held a pocket knife to her neck before he awoke his parents to drive the female friend home.

His parents believed Bistodeau was acting like he was under the influence of a controlled substance, and the mother and the female left the residence and called 911 from a business.

While they were away, Bistodeau allegedly began alternately hugging his father then pushing him in the chest before getting an eight-inch knife from the kitchen and attempting to stab his father.

The father was reportedly stabbed multiple times in his hand before running outside where the mother was returning from calling police.

An incident report from the Lakeville police say Bistodeau was located in a nearby neighborhood after he was heard screaming in the area.

Police said Bistodeau at first refused officers’ orders and they had to fire multiple less-than-lethal rounds of rubber bullets designed to stop an assailant with less chance of fatally injuring them or innocent bystanders.

Bistodeau was arrested and booked into the Dakota County Jail after police used a K-9 officer to gain his compliance.

Bistodeau is also charged with misdemeanor domestic assault.

Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of up to seven years in jail and/or fines from $4,200-$14,000.