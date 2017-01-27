Lakeville man found dead inside car

Authorities investigating cause

A 32-year-old Lakeville man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a Honda Civic parked on the side of the road Jan. 18 in rural Rice County.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Department identified the individual as Tyler Lee, who was found inside a vehicle parked near Union Lake Trail and Dalton Avenue in Webster Township.

Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn said a neighbor noticed the car parked all day and contacted authorities after finally going out to investigate and seeing the body inside.

Dunn said they cannot release information about whether alcohol or drugs were involved or found on the scene, citing the ongoing investigation.

Lee was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation involves the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Rice County Coroner’s Office and Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dunn said the Sheriff’s Department has had no interaction with Lee in the past. He said they do not suspect foul play and do not believe the public is in danger based on this case.