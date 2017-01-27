Lakeville mayor term likely to double

City Council to seek public input on four-year mayor term

Lakeville Mayor Doug Anderson is likely to be the city’s mayor last to serve a two-year term.

The Lakeville City Council unanimously agreed in a Jan. 23 work session to change the city’s ordinance to double the term of mayor from two to four years.

City Administrator Justin Miller said if the council approves the four-year term by next summer, the change will go into effect for the 2018 election but will not extend Anderson’s current term, which expires at the end of 2018.

City Council Member Colleen LaBeau said the change will allow the mayor to concentrate on issues instead of running a campaign.

“I just think it’s a lot of work and potential shut-down time if the mayor themselves are re-running, LaBeau said. “It seems like it takes away a lot of time and resources and ability to focus on the job than to focus on trying to get re-elected.”

Council Member Bart Davis agreed, noting that more time in the position will allow the mayor to get deeper into issues and take a long-range view.

Anderson said he also supports the change and the city will invite public input as the council considers the change.

Council Member Luke Hellier said he supports the change, but wants more public input. He also noted the same two seats would always be up at the same time as the mayor.

He said the council should also consider whether to establish wards and said the election would not coincide with national elections.

Council Member Brian Wheeler agreed, but suggested establishing term limits for council members and mayors. He suggested allowing a mayor to serve eight years maximum.

“At some point, we all got to go,” Wheeler said. “At some point, there has to be a turnover. I don’t think we should be in office 20 years doing the same thing.”

City Attorney Andrea Poehler said statutory cities like Lakeville are not allowed to establish term limits.

Miller said Lakeville is the largest metro area city that has a two-year mayoral term. Other cities include Inver Grove Heights, West St. Paul and Mendota Heights.

The council has discussed the option of extending the mayor term several times in the past, including the most recent in 2015 when the council held a public hearing and after hearing feedback no action was taken.

Anderson said the issue came up at the council’s recent retreat and they asked staff to present it again for their consideration.