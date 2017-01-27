Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

REQUEST: 1) Preliminary plat of 42 single family residential lots and two outlots to be known as SUMMERLYN 6TH ADDITION and, 2) vacation of a public drainage and utility easement.

APPLICANT:

US Homes (DBA Lennar)

LOCATION AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The property is 40.9 acres and is located south of 190th Street and east of Dodd Boulevard (CSAH 9) in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota, and is legally described as:

EXHIBIT A

That part of the north 880.00 feet of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 114, Range 20, Dakota County, Minnesota, that lies west of the east 574.00 feet and easterly of the following described line:

Beginning at a point on the north line of said Northwest Quarter, said point being 1416.73 feet easterly of the northwest corner of said Northwest Quarter (the North line of said Northwest Quarter has an assumed bearing of South 89 degrees 49 minutes 39 seconds East); thence South 8 degrees 02 minutes 06 seconds East, a distance of 377.77 feet; thence deflecting to the right on a radius of 2949.18 feet and a length of 506.93 feet to the South line of said North 880.00 feet and there terminating.

Together with:

That North 880.00 feet of the East 574.00 feet of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 114, Range 20, Dakota County, Minnesota,

Together with:

That part of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 114, Range 20, Dakota County, Minnesota, except the North 880.00 feet, that lies easterly of the following described line:

Commencing at a point on the north line of said Northwest Quarter, said point being 1416.73 feet easterly of the northwest corner of said Northwest Quarter (the north line of said Northwest Quarter has an assumed bearing of South 89 degrees 49 minutes 39 seconds East); thence South 8 degrees 02 minutes 06 seconds East, a distance of 377.77 feet; thence deflecting to the right off a tangential curve, concave to the west, having a central angle of 9 degree 51 minutes 38 seconds, a radius of 2949.18 feet and a length of 506.93 feet to the south line of said north 880.00 feet and the actual point of beginning; thence continuing on said tangential curve, concave to the west, having a central angle of 1 degree 45 minutes 21 seconds, a radius of 2949.18 feet and a length of 90.39 feet; thence South 3 degrees 34 minutes 54 seconds west a distance of 350.26 feet to the south line of said North Half of the Northwest Quarter and there termination.

Together with:

Outlot A, SUMMERLYN 5TH ADDITION, according to the recorded plat thereof Dakota County, Minnesota.

Together with:

Outlot B, SUMMERLYN 4TH ADDITION, according to the recorded plat thereof Dakota County, Minnesota.

Together with:

Remnants 31, 32, 33, as shown on DAKOTA COUNTY ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY MAP NO. 345, according to the map on file and of record in the Dakota County Recorders Office.

EASEMENT VACATION

The 10 foot wide boundary drainage and utility easement within Outlot B, Summerlyn 4th Addition

WHEN: Thursday, February 16, 2017 beginning at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.

WHERE: Planning Commission Meeting. City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.

QUESTIONS: Call Associate Planner Frank Dempsey at (952) 985-4423 or e-mail comments or questions to [email protected]

DATED this 24th day of January 2017

City of Lakeville

Charlene Friedges, City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

January 27, 2017

646970