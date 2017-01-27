Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

REQUEST:

1. Preliminary and final plat and PUD development stage plans of one lot to be known as Spirit Place at Brandtjen Farm 2nd Addition to allow the construction of Taco Bell restaurant with a drive-through service window.

2. Vacation of public drainage and utility easements.

APPLICANT:

Marvin Development IV, LLC

LOCATION AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The property is located south of 160th Street (CSAH 46) and west of Elmhurst Lane in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota and is legally described as follows:

Preliminary and Final Plat

Outlot C, Spirit Place at Brandtjen Farm, according to the recorded plat thereof, Dakota County, Minnesota.

Easement Vacation

All drainage and utility easements, as dedicated on the recorded plat of Spirit Place at Brandtjen Farm, Dakota County, Minnesota, which lie within Outlot C, said plat.

WHEN: Thursday, February 16,2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.

WHERE: Planning Commission meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.

QUESTIONS: Contact Planning Director Daryl Morey at (952) 985-4422 or by e-mail at [email protected]

DATED this 24th day of January, 2017

CITY OF LAKEVILLE

Charlene Friedges, City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

January 27, 2017

647002