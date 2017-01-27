Plan for Holyoke Avenue could change

Maintenance cost estimates a concern

Proposed downtown Lakeville street improvement costs are adding up and may cause changes to the plan.

Lakeville City Council members and business representatives cited cost concerns in a Jan. 23 work session after reviewing estimates that show beautifying downtown with greenery and other enhancements like electrical outlets near trees could cost between $15,400 and $20,400 in annual maintenance.

This summer’s planned road overlay project in the city’s core downtown is to start this summer, with the scheduled work expanded to include street decorative enhancements that include planters, trees, lighting, raised decorative concrete seat wall planting areas and planting beds.

Improvements would be assessed against downtown businesses, most of which are owned by Metro Equity Management and leased to business owners.

The most expensive proposed enhancements are the 22 movable planters that would require daily care and an estimated $5,000 and $10,000 of that annual cost.

Brandon Lichty, with Metro Equity Management, said the Downtown Lakeville Business Association has had 24 planters in downtown for years and the budget to maintain them has been around $2,600.

City Council Member Brian Wheeler said he spoke to five downtown Lakeville business owners and all expressed concern to him about costs assessed their businesses to pay for the projects and maintenance.

“The tenants down there are absolutely nervous about all this,” Wheeler said. “Every single tenant I talked to was nervous about how they’re going to have to pay for all this when they can barely afford their leases now.”

Wheeler said none of the business owners expressed excitement about the improvement plans.

“They were all like we’re going to get pushed all these finances for the people that are owning the buildings and we’re going to have to pay it,” Wheeler said. “They are beyond nervous. … They are very nervous about paying for any of it.”

City Council members also expressed concern about the maintenance cost estimates, and Wheeler said the DLBA could disband after getting the improvements downtown, then the city would be left with the costs.

Mayor Doug Anderson urged the project forward. He said the next step is completing the feasibility study that would better define options and costs.

Anderson said having all the information will help the city to work with the DLBA to adjust plans by considering costs.

“I don’t feel at all equipped to have the discussion, should the city ante up part of this or not,” Anderson said. “I think there’s some additional information that we ought to have.”

Council members Wheeler and Bart Davis agreed.

Davis said the planters caused enough concern that they should pause and reconsider them, but urged the feasibility study to be completed then “have a frank conversation” with the DLBA about how to cover the costs.

City Council Member Colleen LaBeau disagreed. She encouraged the council to define what the city can or should pay for maintaining improvements.

“Why do all this work if we say we’re not going to pay for any of it,” she said.

Council Member Luke Hellier said he does “not necessarily have an appetite for ongoing maintenance,” but would like to see the feasibility study and get input from DLBA.

Lakeville Public Works Director Chris Petree said the feasibility study would be presented at the council’s Feb. 6 meeting, after which the council would order a public hearing regarding the study, likely to be held in March.

City Administrator Justin Miller said the city is legally required to complete a feasibility study and hold a public hearing in order to assess costs to affected properties along Holyoke Avenue.

He said under the city’s assessment policy, 40 percent of the costs are assessed to affected properties and 60 percent is paid by general city taxes.

Petree said they will reconvene the subcommittee established to plan the downtown improvements to review the feasibility study, then use those comments and comments received at the public hearing to determine a final design.

Anderson said there may be some options that arise for people to contribute in unexpected ways as a partnership.

Wheeler urged the city officials to “go into it thinking that it’s just the city maintaining it because the DLBA could be done once we redo their whole streets for them.

“They could be like, ‘Got what we wanted, we’re done,’ ” Wheeler said.