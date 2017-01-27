Residents seek transparency on land deal

School Board members say they were unaware of closed-session specifics

Issues surrounding a potential $1.6 million land sale bookended the Jan. 24 Lakeville Area School Board meeting.

District 194 School Board members listened to multiple residents’ concerns during public comment about “closed-door” conversations regarding terms of the sale, then the members responded by unanimously voting to open what had been on the end of the agenda as a closed session to discuss the land sale.

The board’s efforts toward sunlight were darkened by meeting’s end, when after repeatedly leaving the board room to confer with the district’s consultant, commercial Realtor Bruce Rydeen with Cerron Commercial Properties, Superintendent Lisa Snyder announced another party had objected to open-meeting discussions about the land sale.

Michael Baumann, District 194 executive director of administrative services, later told Sun Thisweek the party objecting was Post Consumer Brands, which owns land adjacent the 25-acre property off 210th Street.

Post’s headquarters are newly located adjacent to the property, and the company was the opposition’s hero in November when it halted the project by invoking terms of a 1995 covenant agreement attached to the property.

The covenant prohibits residential development on the property for 30 years — a provision that was invoked hours before a meeting Summit Development owner Louis Olsen had arranged with neighbors. The meeting was cancelled an hour prior to its start.

During public comment, residents referred to a proposal by Post for a nine-acre buffer that was to be discussed during closed session. Several School Board members said they did not have any documents regarding the proposal and knew nothing about it.

Resident Chad Baker said Post has appeared to reverse its public statement to enforce the covenant and maintain the land as commercial. He said Post has requested acreage in exchange for their cooperation and the buyer is seeking a discounted price.

“Why are you even considering this when the public’s been told repeatedly you don’t need to sell this land?” Baker asked.

He was critical of the proposal, describing it as giving away 30 percent of the land to a corporation and selling to a developer at a discount.

Several other residents spoke against the proposal, prompting School Board Member Terry Lind to say he knew nothing about it.

Resident Jeremy Hjelm questioned the process of the land sale and the “persistence” of the School Board to pursue the sale, describing the situation as a “river of deception.”

He questioned “whispering in corners before and during meetings,” closed-door meetings, misinformation, “emergency holiday weekend work sessions to devise 11th-hour (purchase agreement) extensions” and the last-minute cancellation of a neighborhood meeting.

Action regarding the proposed townhome development stalled late last year, and the purchase agreement was set to expire, but School Board Chair Michelle Volk said in an interview she authorized Baumann to grant an extension for the contract to Jan. 31.

“Mr. Baumann is our representative and he has all the authority to do that,” Volk said. “I told him he could and I wrote the board a note saying the same thing. Everybody knew.”

Board members Judy Keliher and Kathy Lewis proposed not discussing the land sale in a closed meeting, and although the board ultimately agreed, several members said they knew less than what the residents did about what they would be discussing.

“My concern is I don’t know what the closed session is for,” Lind said. “I have no idea. I’m hearing from the audience that somebody wants some property or a trade for a yes vote or whatever might be. I don’t know. I don’t know anything regarding this closed session, so I’m not sure if I can support it because I don’t know what it’s about.”

Board Member Jim Skelly agreed, stating the board had no background materials included in its information packet regarding that agenda item.

“The board doesn’t know what is going to be presented,” he said.

Board Member Bob Erickson said the board has not been “privy” to what was to be presented.

Baumann said the discussion was to discuss an amendment to the purchase agreement that would change the price and the amount of land sold.

He said in an email to Sun Thisweek he had responded to public inquiries about the land sale by phone, in-person and by email throughout the process.

“I have responded as I consider I am obligated to do so as a public official,” Baumann said. “The questions started immediately after the City Council meeting (last year). The last inquiries came when the (purchase agreement) extension issue arose.”

During the meeting, a question Erickson posed to Baumann highlighted another issue not previously publicly reported regarding an “encroachment” on the property.

Baumann said Post has a pipe draining onto district property, and described it as “an issue” the district has raised with the company.

After Post objected to discussing the issues in an open meeting, the board agreed to table discussion until its Jan. 31 open meeting work session at 6 p.m. at the Crystal Lake Education Center.