Wildcats’ wrestling showcase

< > The Eagan wrestling program introduced the wrestlers in its youth program before Thursday's varsity match against Prior Lake and gave them an opportunity to wrestle on the high school mat.

Two of the top 10 teams in Minnesota Class 3A wrestling took the mat Thursday night when Eagan played host to Prior Lake. Between the junior varsity and varsity matches, Eagan introduced the wrestlers in its youth varsity program. In the varsity meet, seventh-ranked Prior Lake won six of the first seven matches to defeat 10th-ranked Eagan 48-15.