Wildcats’ wrestling showcase

Eagan captain Roth Stricker tangles with Calvin Sund of Prior Lake in a 182-pound match. Drew Allred takes down Prior Lake's Michael Herbst in their 170-pound match. Andrew Wick of Eagan has the upper hand against Cory St. Martin at 106 pounds. The Eagan wrestling program introduced the wrestlers in its youth program before Thursday's varsity match against Prior Lake and gave them an opportunity to wrestle on the high school mat. Eagan youth wrestlers got a few minutes of mat time before the high school team's match Thursday against Prior Lake. Eagan head coach Chad Gage watches intently from the sideline. Eagan's Kaden Gage (right) locks up with Prior Lake's Curtis LeMair in a 126-pound match.
The Eagan wrestling program introduced the wrestlers in its youth program before Thursday's varsity match against Prior Lake and gave them an opportunity to wrestle on the high school mat.

Two of the top 10 teams in Minnesota Class 3A wrestling took the mat Thursday night when Eagan played host to Prior Lake. Between the junior varsity and varsity matches, Eagan introduced the wrestlers in its youth varsity program. In the varsity meet, seventh-ranked Prior Lake won six of the first seven matches to defeat 10th-ranked Eagan 48-15.

 