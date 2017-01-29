Eagles, Panthers win in Border Battle

Minnesota and Wisconsin high school boys basketball teams were matched up in six games at the “Border Battle” on Saturday at Apple Valley High School. Lakeville North and Apple Valley played in the final two games, with both winning. North defeated La Crosse Central 98-83, withstanding a 49-point barrage by Central guard Kobe King, a University of Wisconsin recruit and future teammate of Panthers forward Nathan Reuvers. Reuvers scored 33 points in Saturday’s game. Apple Valley defeated Milwaukee Riverside 66-46 in the final game of the day, outscoring the visitors 41-18 in the second half. Look for more coverage this week in Sun Thisweek’s print and online editions.

< > Apple Valley's Mohamed Kone starts a fast break after the Eagles force a turnover.