Apple Valley baseball team has Cooperstown Fundraiser in Burnsville

The Apple Valley 12’s baseball team will hold its Cooperstown Fundraiser 6-9 p.m. Feb. 4 at JC’s Bar and Grill, 251 W. Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville.

The event will include a meat raffle, silent auction and chances to win cash prizes and vacation packages.

Former Minnesota Twin Tony Oliva will be at the event to sign autographs from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The cost to attend is $10 for adults, which comes with it free beer.

Those under 18 are admitted free.

Proceeds from the event will help the team cover expenses for its trip to Cooperstown, New York, home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

To purchase tickets, contact the team through Facebook/ 2017 Apple Valley Cooperstown Team.