Hospice Talks session in Burnsville

Fairview Hospice will host a Hospice Talks session 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Fairview Home Care and Hospice in Burnsville.

Hospice Talks are an opportunity to learn more about the services Fairview provides and a chance to learn about how to get involved. Fairview continually seeks hospice volunteers for direct patient support and is also seeking volunteers for two unique opportunities:

• We Honor Veterans Volunteers: The volunteers provide end-of-life care for veterans while honoring their service to our country. They lead pinning ceremonies honoring veterans’ service, create patriotic pillowcases to be given to veteran patients, assist families in applying for presidential memorial certificates and assist patients with recording their stories for the veteran history project.

• Do Re Mi Volunteers: These hospice volunteers provide enjoyment and relaxation by playing musical instruments and singing to patients. Volunteers do not have to be professional musicians but must audition for this role.

Interested volunteers can learn more at the Hospice Talks session on Feb. 9.

For questions about the event or how to sign up to volunteer, contact Janell Tibodeau at 612-728-4042 or [email protected].