Let’s Get Growing expo in Rosemount

The 18th annual Let’s Get Growing Spring Expo, hosted by the University of Minnesota Master Gardeners of Dakota County, will be 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

Keynote speaker Curt Coudron, a resource conservationist from the Dakota County Soil & Water District, will speak on “Landscaping for Clean Water” at 1 p.m.

Class choices include “Lilies: There’s Always Room for One More!” “Planting for Pollinators,” “Healthy Soil,” “Understanding Shade,” “Native Plants,” “Herb Gardening,” “The Joy of Mushrooms” and “Container Gardening.” Classes will be taught by University of Minnesota instructors, Master Gardeners and horticultural professionals.

This event is for gardeners of all skill levels interested in home gardening.

The $35 registration fee includes classes, morning refreshments, a silent auction, a garden marketplace, lunch, keynote speaker and a chance to win a door prize. For more registration information, call 651-480-7700.