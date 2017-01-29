Volunteer at Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley

The Minnesota Zoo is seeking volunteers, from teens to seniors, to help fulfill its mission of connecting people, animals and the natural world to save wildlife.

All volunteer programs are available including:

• Adult Interpretive Volunteers Summer Camp

• ZooTeen Volunteers (13-18 years old)

• Wells Fargo Family Farm Volunteers (15 years of age and older)

• Summer Seasonal Volunteers (17 years of age and older)

• Gift Shop Volunteers (18 years of age and older) and more

Every year, Minnesota Zoo volunteers donate more than 110,000 hours of service and recently, the Minnesota Zoo Corps reached its 3 millionth hour of service to the zoo and was recognized with a national award.

Space is limited; call the Minnesota Zoo’s Volunteer Office at 952-431-9588 for more information or visit mnzoo.org.