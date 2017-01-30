‘Dial M for Murder’ comes to Northfield stage

“Dial M for Murder” runs Feb. 17-26 in Northfield. (Photo submitted)

The Northfield Arts Guild Theater is set to present the classic thriller “Dial M for Murder” this month.

The production is directed by Brendon Etter, and the cast features Elin Odegaard, Kevin Chapman, Bryan Reed, Todd Ginter, Dave Flynn and Rolf Kragseth.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18 and 24-25, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26. Opening night on Feb. 17 features a reception prior to the show; a post-show discussion will be held after the Feb. 19 performance.

Tickets are available at NorthfieldArtsGuild.org/theater or by calling 507-645-8877. The theater is at 411 Third St. W. in Northfield.