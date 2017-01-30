Metro Republican Women hold Lincoln Day Tea

The president of the Center of the American Experiment, John Hinderacker, will be the featured speaker at the Metro Republican Women’s annual Lincoln Day Tea Feb. 11 at Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive, Mendota Heights.

Hinderacker is a Minneapolis attorney and founder of the Powerline Blog. He took the reins at American Experiment last year. Hinderacker will address Minnesota’s poor economy and how it can be made better.

The Lincoln Day Tea has been a tradition of MRW for the past 13 years. All the delicacies that are part of a high tea, including finger sandwiches, scones and pastries will be provided. Coffee also will be available.

The Feb. 11 event begins with registration at 12:30 p.m., followed by a buffet and presentation. The cost is $27; $10 for students. Reservations are encouraged. Go to metrogopwomen.org to pay online or to make a reservation and pay at the door. RSVP by Tuesday, Feb. 7.