Parent training on reactive attachment disorder in Lakeville

A child or teen with reactive attachment disorder, or RAD, has a specific kind of post-traumatic stress disorder – a terror of vulnerability following severe attachment disruptions in the first years of life, which challenge current family relationships.

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will present a free class on RAD 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Crystal Lake Education Center, 16250 Ipava Ave., Lakeville.

Parents will learn the patterns of behavior children with RAD use to get survival needs met. Participants will also have an opportunity to obtain parenting ideas to build “felt security,” a key ingredient for trauma healing for both child and parent.

This class is for family members, not professionals or educators. The class will be taught by Krista Nelson, project coordinator for the Wilder Foundation Center for Children with Reactive Attachment Disorder.

To register or get information, contact NAMI at 651-645-2948 or go to namihelps.org.