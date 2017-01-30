Patty Peterson & Friends set to play Frozen Apple concert series

Patty Peterson (Photo submitted)

Jazz singer Patty Peterson, winner of the Minnesota Music Award for best vocalist, will be joined on stage by musician friends for a Saturday, Feb. 11, performance at Valleywood Golf Course. The event is part of the Frozen Apple winter concert series presented by the Apple Valley Arts Foundation.

The band, which performs as Patty Peterson and Friends, is set to play from 6-9 p.m. in the clubhouse at Valleywood located at 4851 McAndrews Road, Apple Valley. Admission is free and doors open at 5 p.m.; food and drinks will be available for purchase. More information is at www.avartsfoundation.org.