Sheriff’s office launches Books to the Rescue program

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office recently partnered with the Books to the Rescue support service program to provide children’s books and stuffed animals to be distributed when needed to comfort a child who has been involved in an accident or crisis situation.

The sheriff’s office received six bags of items from the program on Jan. 18.

“Our deputies continue to encounter children and families in crisis and can use Books to the Rescue to specifically help calm children who are facing a challenging circumstance. Resources like this, provided by the community, give us another tool to help children and families. We are grateful and appreciate the generosity and support we get from the Dakota County residents each and every day,” said Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie.

Tami Zvolena, Books to the Rescue coordinator for Dakota County, said the program is off to a great start, but there are more bags to fill for local first responders in the county.

To learn more about the program, contact Zvolena at [email protected] or visit www.twincitiesbttr.org.