Singer-songwriter Lowie Rutten featured at BlueNose Coffee concert

Lowie Rutten (Photo submitted)

Singer-songwriter Lowie Rutten, who specializes in folk and country music, is set to perform 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at BlueNose Coffee in Farmington.

The coffee shop at 20700 Chippendale Ave. regularly hosts free performances by area musicians. Also scheduled this month are Girls and Guitars, 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 4; and Alison Cromie, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25.

BlueNose will also host its Last Hope Fundraiser, featuring performances by Ben Aaron and Alison Cromie, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11; 50 percent of proceeds from sales of selected beverages will be donated to Last Hope animal rescue. More information is at Facebook.com/BlueNoseCoffee.