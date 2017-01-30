Stray bullet strikes Dakota County sheriff’s residence

When a bullet struck the Dakota County sheriff’s home in Mendota Heights in the early morning hours of Saturday, it was determined to be its unintentional target.

The investigation found that gunshots were fired around 4 a.m. likely near the intersection of Highway 13 and Sylvandale Road, which is less than a mile northeast of Interstate 35E.

Some homeowners who live several blocks away from the sheriff’s residence said they were awakened by four or five gunshots.

Agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recovered the bullet that struck Sheriff Tim Leslie’s home and determined it coincidentally hit it. The bullet or bullets fired could have easily struck other homes in the area, the BCA reported.

The Sheriff’s Office said that there is no ongoing or continual threat to the sheriff or anyone else in the neighborhood from the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.

— Tad Johnson