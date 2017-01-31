Eagles heat up in second half of Border Battle

Apple Valley rallies to beat Wisconsin opponent Mohamed Kone races upcourt after Apple Valley forces a turnover in Saturday’s Border Battle game against Milwaukee Riverside. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Shooting 29 percent in the first half against a talented opponent with two Division I-caliber players could have spelled trouble for Apple Valley, but the Eagles’ defense bought their offense some time.

What started as a struggle ended as a runaway as Apple Valley defeated Milwaukee Riverside 66-46 in the final game of the Border Battle, a series of seven high school boys basketball games at Apple Valley High School that matched opponents from Minnesota and Wisconsin. South Suburban Conference schools Apple Valley and Lakeville North were among the six Minnesota teams that won their games.

Apple Valley made 61 percent (17-for-28) of its shots in the second half while holding the Wisconsin school to 18 points.

“Our defense has been really good from the second half of the Eagan game (Jan. 24), though the Eastview game (Jan. 26), and through tonight,” Apple Valley coach Zach Goring said. “The kids have taken a step up in communicating, rotating and being in gaps. Tonight, even though our offense wasn’t playing well, we continued to grind it out defensively.”

The Eagles, 14-2 and ranked fifth in Class 4A, trailed 28-25 at halftime, then got their offense rolling as junior guard Ely Hendrickson made three consecutive three-pointers. Hendrickson and senior guard Mohamed Kone led Apple Valley in scoring, with each scoring 14 points.

“We have a lot of kids who can shoot, and I think we were 2-for-16 (on three-pointers) at half,” Goring said. “Those kids shoot too well to have two halves like that. Ely hit three in a row and it loosened everything up.”

Junior guard Tre Jones had his fifth triple-double of the season with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He got his 500th career rebound in the first half, becoming the second Apple Valley player with 1,000 career points, 500 assists and 500 rebounds. The other is Jones’ older brother Tyus, now a Minnesota Timberwolves guard.

Terrence Lewis, a senior guard who has signed with Iowa State, had 23 points for Milwaukee Riverside, the 10th-ranked team in Wisconsin’s largest enrollment class.

The Border Battle is co-sponsored by Minnesota-based Breakdown Sports USA, and was the fourth Breakdown event Apple Valley has played in this season.

“In the non-conference schedule, I try to put together different experiences for our kids,” Goring said, “something different they’ll remember instead of just conference games.

“If you’re fortunate enough to get invited to stuff like this, you always take the opportunity, especially this year when we were invited to host. We put on what I thought was a first-class event.”

The Eagles play conference games for the rest of the regular season and entered this week’s play with a one-game lead over Lakeville North in the South Suburban. Apple Valley took an 8-0 into Tuesday’s game at Burnsville; the Eagles will play Lakeville North at home Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Apple Valley’s losses were in December to Champlin Park and Maple Grove, the top two teams in the Class 4A rankings. Goring said the Eagles are a stronger team now than they were a month ago.

“We’re growing up a lot, especially the juniors,” the coach said. “Tre and Luke (Martens) have been through the big games, section and state tournaments. We want to get the rest of those kids prepared. We have some big conference games coming up.”