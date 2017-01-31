Eagles make it a rivalry again

Girls basketball team ends lenghty drought against Eastview Apple Valley’s Erin Baxter guards Eastview’s Allie Pickrain on a drive to the basket in Friday’s South Suburban Conference girls basketball game. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Can it really be a rivalry if one team wins all the time?

That question has been in play at girls basketball games between Eastview and Apple Valley for more than a decade. A large number of Apple Valley players have come and gone from the Eagles’ program without winning a varsity game against Eastview.

Eagles senior guard and career scoring leader Lyndsey Robson – one of the best players in Apple Valley history, with more than 2,000 career points – has played varsity basketball since seventh grade and had never beaten Eastview before last week.

And when the Lightning scored the first 10 points of Friday’s South Suburban Conference game, it looked like same old, same old. But it wasn’t the same Apple Valley team. Now an experienced, veteran squad, the Eagles found a way to come back. By the second half, they led by as many as 16 points, and went on to a 74-63 victory.

Eastview is the sixth ranked team Apple Valley (16-2) has defeated this season, but Friday’s victory, more than any other, might sway the Eagles’ doubters.

“I think we always have to prove something,” Robson said, “but especially this game, we had a lot to prove. I’ve personally never beaten Eastview in my entire life. That’s what I said in our huddle before the game, this is our time. Everybody’s here. Now we have to go out and do our work.”

Apple Valley’s victory kept the Eagles in a tie for first place in the South Suburban Conference with Lakeville North, which beat Eagan 73-37 last Friday. The Eagles and Panthers are 9-1 in conference games, with Eastview in third place at 8-2.

Apple Valley coach Jeremy Gordon, whose team beat Eastview for the first time in his tenure, said the Eagles tried to treat it like another game, even though they realized it was not.

“We feel our conference is very strong. When you’re playing one of the very best in the conference, it absolutely is a bigger game,” Gordon said. “I didn’t think we worried about getting too high, since we haven’t beaten them. I worried about trying to do too much. We told them before the game, this is game 18. We’ll hopefully see them three times, and we don’t want to make our season rest on this one. We wanted to come out, play our best, and we did.”

After recovering from the slow start, Apple Valley (16-2) pulled ahead 27-21 by halftime. The Eagles scored 47 second-half points. Brynne Rolland (23 points), Sara Teske (17), Robson (14) and Erin Baxter (12) scored in double figures for the Eagles.

Rachel Ranke had 19 points and Megan Walstad 16 for Eastview (14-4), but both players had to sit out portions of the second half because of foul trouble, hindering the Lightning’s attempt at a comeback.

Robson said Apple Valley had to have an outside-in approach to defending Ranke, one of the state’s most dangerous perimeter shooters.

“They can get hot quickly,” Robson said. “We had to limit the times they shot outside the arc, so we got up and pressured them. It’s hard to make a contested shot, so as long as we got up and pressured them, we were fine. Then they started getting layups (in the second half) and we knew, OK, we have to back up. But getting in their minds a little bit really helped us.”

“We know what happens when we do play good defense, like tonight,” Teske said. “Our defense brought all of our offense. We had good stops, a lot of stops in a row.”

Friday’s result, while a big victory for Apple Valley, doesn’t really settle anything in the conference, or the playoffs. Apple Valley, Lakeville North and Eastview are third through fifth in the state Class 4A rankings. The Eagles play at Lakeville North on Feb. 7 and are home against Eastview in the regular-season finale Feb. 24. There’s also a strong possibility of an Apple Valley-Eastview matchup in the Section 3 playoffs.

Apple Valley returns to conference play Tuesday at home against Burnsville, while Eastview travels to Prior Lake.

After Friday’s victory, Gordon said, “I don’t know how much we have left to prove, other than we have to prove it again next Tuesday. All we’ve guaranteed ourselves is 16-11.”