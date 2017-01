Patricia Ann (Riddle) Fleischacker, 80, passed away on December 2, 2016.

A Memorial Service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lakeville, MN 55044 with visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be directed to MNCAN (Minnesota Connect Aphasia Now) or Fairview Foundation.

