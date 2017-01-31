Roger Bennie Signalness, age 72, of Lakeville, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday January 23, 2017.

Roger was born and raised in Starbuck, MN where he attended country school, and then Starbuck High School. Roger married Gloria Koening on July 24, 1965. They raised their four children in Starbuck, and then moved to the Twin Cities in 1990. Roger and Gloria were residing in Lakeville, MN at the time of his death. Roger drove trucks from age 16 until he retired in 2015. He enjoyed trucking, hunting, rebuilding vehicles, but mostly his family.

He is survived by his loving wife Gloria; children, Shawn (Margaret), Dawn (Tony) Blaisdell, Kevin (Jody), and Wayne Signalness; grandchildren, Roger, Justin, Jessica, Tyler, Michael, Tiffany, Halee, and Sabrina; great grandchildren, Gunnar, Spencer and Eli; sister, Becky (Steve) Anderson; Step father-in-law, Robert Miller; nieces and nephews, David Dengerud, Nancy Weston, Steven Dengerud, and Blaire and Pam Erickson, also by his beloved dog, Daisy.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Virginia; sister, Shirley (David) Danielson; parents-in-law, Emil and Hulda; sister-in-law, Carol (Vernon) Erickson, and several other family members.

Funeral service was held 11 AM Saturday January 28, 2017 at the Fron Lutheran Church, 605 Hagenson St., Starbuck, MN with visitation on Friday from 5-8 PM at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr. (Co. Rd. 50) Lakeville, (952-469-2723), and 1 hr prior to service at church. Interment, church cemetery.

