Rosemount students to nationals

Two Rosemount High School debate students qualified for the national tournament during a southern Minnesota district competition this weekend. Andrew Sauvageau, a senior, and Michael Stefanko, a junior, won the policy debate event. The national tournament will be held in Birmingham, Alabama, and runs June 18-23. This will be Sauvageau’s first national tournament. Stefanko qualified last year with a different partner. They cleared out of preliminary rounds but lost their first two debates in the double-elimination championship rounds. Jason Senthil, a junior, finished in a tie for fifth place in Lincoln-Douglas debate. He is a second alternate to nationals. (Photo submitted)