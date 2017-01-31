Third-period burst puts Blaze in first place

Boys skaters rally to beat Lakeville North Burnsville’s Tieler Sanders (19) and Roman Ahcan clear the puck from in front of goalie Josh Kenney during the Blaze’s 5-2 victory Saturday. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

If this year’s Burnsville boys hockey team is starting to look a lot like last year’s, rest assured it looks that way to Roman Ahcan, too.

“That team really came together as a team the second half of the season,” Ahcan said of the 2015-16 Blaze, which went on a hot streak late in the season and reached the state tournament. “I think we’re starting to come together as a team now, too.”

The Blaze needed all the togetherness it could muster to win Saturday afternoon against Lakeville North in a game between the top two teams in the South Suburban Conference standings. Despite allowing the first two goals and being heavily outshot, Burnsville came from behind to win 5-2 at Ames Arena. The victory was Burnsville’s eighth in a row. Burnsville and Lakeville North now are tied for first in the league with 21 points each, although the Blaze has played one fewer conference game.

Ahcan, the Blaze’s leading scorer, had a hat trick and one assist to build his season total to 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 19 games. He scored shorthanded with 10 minutes, 28 seconds remaining to tie the game and, it turned out, triggered an avalanche of Burnsville goals. The Blaze scored three more times in the final 6:08, including an empty-netter by Ahcan to complete his hat trick.

But the shorthanded goal, coming 16 seconds into a Lakeville North power play, changed the game. “I think it kind of got the team going a little bit,” Ahcan said.

Ryan Pearson converted a Lakeville North defensive zone turnover into the go-ahead goal with 6:08 to play. Twenty-six seconds later, Daniel Sandvig scored on a sharp-angle shot. Ahcan finished the scoring with 21.7 seconds remaining as Burnsville improved to 12-6-1 overall.

Despite the loss, Lakeville North (14-3-2 overall) remains in the conference race. The Panthers, however, will need somebody else to beat Burnsville as they have already played their two regular-season games against the Blaze (the teams tied 2-2 on Dec. 15 at Burnsville). Saturday’s loss ended the Panthers’ eight-game winning streak and nine-game unbeaten streak.

North outshot Burnsville 12-2 in the first period and took the lead on goals by Tommy Klans and Max McGlade. Max McGlade of Lakeville North carries the puck into the Burnsville zone. McGlade scored one of the Panthers’ goals in their 5-2 loss. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

“Our kids were a little nervous. They needed to get a feel for the game and a feel for the bigger ice sheet,” Burnsville coach Janne Kivihalme said. “It was a little bit tough in the first period before they got settled.”

Ahcan’s shorthanded goal in the third period was key, Kivihalme said. Instead of potentially looking at another two-goal deficit, the game was tied. “To be able to kill off that dangerous power play they had, let alone score a goal against it, that’s always a boost of confidence,” Kivihalme said.

North outshot Burnsville 32-12 for the game, but Ahcan said the Blaze did a better job of defending in the final two periods.

“In this big rink (the Ames Arena sheet is 100 feet wide, as opposed to the traditional 85) it’s kind of hard,” Ahcan said. “You have to learn to play the dots and keep everyone outside. Our (penalty kill) was good. We weren’t chasing them around very much.

“This sheet is nice because you have a lot more room, but I think I like the small rinks better because everybody on our team is more used to it. It’s easier to adapt to.”

Burnsville returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Farmington, then plays host to Prior Lake, the third-place team in the South Suburban, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Lakeville North plays non-conference games this week at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stillwater and 7 p.m. Thursday against Holy Family at Ames Arena.

A lot still can happen in the final three weeks of the regular season, but Ahcan said Saturday’s victory could have long-term benefits for Burnsville.

“It’s really nice to beat (Lakeville North), and I think it sets us up for the end of the season,” he said.