Wisconsin recruits star in Border Battle

Reuvers scores 33 to lead North to victory Lakeville North sophomore Tyler Wahl dunks during his team’s 98-83 victory over La Crosse Central. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

The stands were full of red at Apple Valley High School on Saturday night.

Some fans wore it in support of Lakeville North, which played La Crosse Central in the Border Battle boys basketball showcase. Others were backing the Central Red Raiders. Many more were wearing University of Wisconsin gear in honor of the two best players in the game, both future Badgers.

Senior forward Nathan Reuvers had 33 points and eight rebounds to lead Lakeville North to a 98-83 victory over La Crosse Central. The Panthers (14-1) had to withstand a 49-point barrage by Central guard Kobe King, who made 17 of his 28 field-goal attempts and all 10 of his free throws. King made five of seven three-pointers and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Reuvers and King had not faced each other in a high school or AAU game before but were in the same National Basketball Players Association Top 100 camp.

“He’s really athletic,” Reuvers said of King, his future college teammate. “If he’s got a smaller guy on him, he can just go in the lane and get his shot over the top of him. That’s what he was doing. He heated up from three at the end, but in this game it didn’t matter too much.

“In college, I could see him bringing the team back if they’re down by 10 with a couple of minutes left.”

Reuvers made 14 of 22 shots in Saturday’s game and had help from four other North players who scored in double figures. Ethan Igbanguo had 18 points, Tyler Wahl scored 14, and Jalen Lucas and Tyler Lewko scored 10 each.

North, ranked third in Class 4A, defeated the top-ranked team in Wisconsin’s Division 2. “They’re a great team from Wisconsin and we came out there and beat them, so I think that says a lot about us,” Reuvers said.

“Some people say that might be the best team in Wisconsin,” North coach John Oxton said. “We were ready to play. We were a little tired because we played (Friday) night, and I think you could see that. We didn’t have our normal bounce. But it was a good win.”

It’s difficult to imagine 181 points being scored if the teams played in something resembling a postseason game, but Oxton said the Panthers gave an effort on defense. King was the only player on the Red Raiders (12-2) with more than 11 points.

“Defensively, we weren’t great, but a lot of that was because (the Red Raiders) are pretty good,” Oxton said. “I think it got to a point where (King) was getting every single call, and it’s like an NBA-type situation where you can’t touch him or it’s a foul. We tried different things on him, tried different people, tried to help, but he’s super-good.”

The Border Battle, in its 12th year, matched teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin in six games at Apple Valley High. Minnesota teams won six of the seven games, including victories by South Suburban Conference schools Lakeville North and Apple Valley.

Although the event fell in the middle of a demanding part of the Panthers’ schedule, Oxton said they jumped at the chance to play.

“It’s a bigger stage, in front of a lot of people. It’s pretty cool to get an opportunity to be a part of that,” Oxton said. “We’ve been able to do some of this lately, and like I was telling our kids, you can’t take that for granted. We’re blessed to be able to even play in an event like this. We treat it as an honor and try to showcase our program.”

Lakeville North took an 11-game winning streak into Tuesday’s South Suburban Conference game against Shakopee. North was second in the SSC at 7-1, one game behind Apple Valley, which gave the Panthers their only loss on Dec. 20. North has a chance to avenge it Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Apple Valley.

Oxton said North’s play has improved steadily during the winning streak. “We’re getting more comfortable, which is good,” he said. “It’s fun to see us progressing. We’re not all the way there but we’re getting better, that’s for sure.”