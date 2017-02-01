Open house is today for traffic control projects in Burnsville

Dakota County is hosting an open house 4-6 p.m. today, Feb. 1, for people to learn more about three recommended traffic control projects in Burnsville.

The open house will be at Burnsville City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway. The public is invited to meet with the project’s team.

Three existing signals are close to the end of their service life. Dakota County and the city of Burnsville reviewed the intersections to determine if changes to the traffic control or the intersection are necessary.

This study has been completed and the recommendations for traffic control are:

• A traffic signal at County Road 5 and Burnsville Parkway

• A traffic signal at County Road 5 and 136th Street

• A traffic signal at County Road 11 and Burnsville Parkway, though a roundabout may be considered in the future.

Those unable to attend the meeting can visit www.co.dakota.mn.us and search “Burnsville aging signals” for more information or to provide comments. For questions about the open house, contact Sarah Tracy, assistant traffic engineer, at sarah.tracy@co.dakota.mn.us or 952-891-7100.