Defense helps keep Irish skaters competitive

Boys team allowing about 2.5 goals a game

Rosemount’s boys hockey record depends on the Irish’s success in what Brad Stepan calls the “race to three.”

Scoring has been a struggle for the Irish this season. They have 50 goals in 18 games and only three Rosemount players have more than seven points. But if they can score three times in a game, Stepan, the head coach, likes their chances.

“We’re trying to work from the goaltender out,” Stepan said. “We’ve only given up 43 goals – about 2.5 a game, which is a good number for us. If we keep teams to two goals, we feel like we have a good chance to win, so it becomes a race to three.”

The defense-first approach has served the Irish well after they went into the season with uncertain prospects. They had to replace 14 varsity players from last season, and many of those spots were filled by younger players. Initially, Stepan and his assistant coaches thought 10 victories would be a worthwhile goal for the season. The Irish entered this week 9-8-1, and now the victories goal has been moved up to 12. That could be difficult to achieve with South Suburban Conference heavyweights Prior Lake, Lakeville North and Burnsville still on the schedule, but Stepan said he believes it can happen.

So far, it seems not to matter which goalie plays, because Mason Lovich and Ben Garrity both have good statistics. Lovich has a 2.14 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in nine games, while Garrity has 2.39 and .908 in 10 games. Garrity stopped 21 shots in a 4-0 home-ice victory over Shakopee last Saturday that moved Rosemount to 5-7 in the conference. It was the team’s third shutout this season.

A youthful Irish defense has been helped by a couple of quick studies, sophomore Max Carter and freshman Mason Wheeler. They’ve been able to eat minutes and take pressure off the few veterans Rosemount has on the blue line, Stepan said.

Griffin Lanoue scored twice and Zach Levandowski and Grant Horsager scored once each in the Shakopee game. “All four goals came from our No. 1 line, which is good to see because we need those guys to carry our offense,” Stepan said.

Levandowski (18 points), Lanoue (16) and Horsager (14) lead Rosemount in scoring. Levandowski also has a team-high 10 goals. Sophomore Tyler Linnerooth also has emerged as a scoring threat with seven goals.

Rosemount plays at Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday, beginning a demanding stretch of five games in 10 days. The Irish play at Farmington at 3 p.m. Saturday. Rosemount defeated Prior Lake and Farmington in the first half of the South Suburban Conference schedule.

“Both of those are big games,” Stepan said. “It’s going to be tough to beat those teams again, especially on the road. But we’ve played better in our last seven games, and we should go into those games this week believing we have a chance if we keep doing what we’ve been doing.”