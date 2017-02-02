Eagan American Legion growing in numbers

Post 594 more than doubles in size

Eagan American Legion Post 594 received a membership award at this past weekend’s mid-winter conference. From left: Eugene Leifeld, Third District membership director; John Flynn, Post 594 commander; Wayne Beierman, Post 594 adjutant (with plaque); and Mike Maxa, Third District commander. (Photo submitted)

The motto for the American Legion is “Veterans still serving America.”

To serve, they need people, which is where Eagan American Legion Post 594’s service is thriving.

Post 594 received plaque for meeting its membership goal for 2017 at the annual Third District Mid-Winter conference last weekend in Montgomery.

The post’s membership has grown from 77 members to an all-time high of 186 members over the past eight months.

New members are mix of Vietnam, Grenada, Desert Storm, and Global War on Terrorism veterans.

“We all have a common ground no matter what service branch or war era,” Post 594 Commander John Flynn said.

About 70 of the new members are Vietnam veterans and 21 from the Global War on Terror. Five more are Korean War veterans and one fought in World War II.

The post has 10 World War II veterans and 17 Korean War veterans.

The previous record is for members at Eagan Legion was 116 in 2004.

Flynn has been a member of the American Legion for 32 years, but didn’t know Eagan had a post until recently.

He’s lived in Eagan for the past 16 years, and he was invited to a meeting about a year ago.

“At that post meeting, I was nominated and elected post commander,” Flynn said.

Since then he’s been focused on growing awareness and growing the base.

They moved the meetings to the banquet room at Cedarvale Bowl where they now meet every two months, up from twice a year.

Flynn has made phone calls to local American Legion members who had no post association. He put brochures at local business and approached veterans any chance he got, which helped double the post’s membership and more.

It’s a good thing because, the Legion has a long list of duties.

The group is passionate about respecting the American flag.

Members have met with city leaders to develop a flag monitoring volunteer program. They’ve implemented a collection process for unserviceable and torn flags, and recognized Eagan residents for their respectful display of the flag. The City of Eagan, in partnership with Eagan American Legion Post 594, has created a U.S. flag disposal receptacle which has been placed at the main desk in the lower level of the Eagan Community Center. (photo submitted)

“Many people don’t know what to do with their used American flags,” Flynn said. “These flags should be honored whether they’re new or old.”

Anyone with an unserviceable, torn, or tattered U.S. flag can drop it off in the receptacle at the main desk in the lower level of the Eagan Community Center..

The Legion provides a color guard to represent Eagan, and supports flag education within the school districts.

The group organized a public 9/11 memorial at the Eagan Community Center, which was attended by almost 100 people including the Boys Scouts Troop 446, members of the Calliope Women’s Chorus, and members of both the Eagan Fire and Police departments. The Eagan American Legion hosted a 9/11 memorial service last year. (photo submitted)

Its active in Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and Eagan July 4th Funfest committees.

The Legion sponsors scholarships, the American Legion baseball team and other youth programs within the city.

The post has also been asked to give a talk at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10 to Sam’s Club about what the American Legion is, what we as a post do for the community, and to provide flag etiquette training.

The post has also been well supported by some key Eagan business partners with respect to community events, recruiting, and fundraising efforts, Flynn said.

Eagan American Legion Post 594 recognized two area businesses for their support of the post and veterans in September, 2016.

Lisa Zeien from the Holiday Station off Lexington and Diffley was the first business-person to allow the Post to publicly exhibit recruiting materials.

Tires Plus was also recognized for promoting the 9/11 Memorial event and received a Commendation Citation for its employment practice for hiring veterans.

The post does not have its own building, but that’s not unusual, as 30 percent of other organizations don’t either.

“We do not have a bar or restaurant to generate revenue,” Flynn said. “Contributions from businesses, organizations, and individuals, as well as fundraising efforts, keep the post moving forward.”

Anyone veteran can join if they’ve served in active duty during wartime.

Unlike the VFW, members do not have to be in a war zone, Flynn said.

If you are interested in learning more about the post or being a member, contact Flynn at 651-307-6148 or jgf357@gmail.com.