High school athletes take the next step on signing day

For college football and soccer programs, the first Wednesday in February is one of the first tests of whether their recruiting efforts worked.

Wednesday was National Signing Day, the first day of the National Letter of Intent winter signing period. It also was the first day athletes could sign with football and soccer programs; athletes in other sports were allowed to sign during the fall signing period in November.

Following is a list of local athletes who have made their college intentions known. The list also includes athletes who are attending Division III colleges or are attending Division I schools as preferred walk-ons.

Apple Valley

Marcus Hosea, football, Bemidji State; Mario Lewis, football, Winona State; Shane Sande, football, Southwest Minnesota State; Noah Sanders, football, North Dakota State; Kiara Myers, soccer, Concordia-St. Paul.

Burnsville

Natalie Jamison, soccer, Augustana; Matt Gilray, football, South Dakota; Jake Shepley, football, Concordia-St. Paul; Jake Staats, football, Northern State; Jackson Martens, football, Central Iowa; Steph Olson Jr., football, Central Iowa; Nick Burton, football, Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Eagan

Carly Czaplewski, soccer, Minnesota State Mankato; Sydney Flannery, soccer, Dakota County Technical College.

Eastview

Ben Sammon, football, Bemidji State; Molly Beckman, soccer, St. Cloud State; Haley Ford, soccer, Minnesota-Duluth; Emma Mortensen, soccer, Bemidji State; Sally Nelson, soccer, St. Cloud State; Claudia Pueschner, soccer, Augustana; Mike Delich, football, Minnesota.

Farmington

Isaac Ferm, football, Minnesota State Moorhead; Darby Grengs, football, Minnesota State Moorhead; Kole Hinrichsen, football, St. Cloud State; Tanner Sundt, football, North Dakota State; Shannon McKnight, soccer, Augustana; Morgan Regnier, soccer, Minnesota-Duluth; Xander Hall, football, Dakota Wesleyan; Thomas Fogarty, lacrosse, Cumberlands; Tyler Wenk, lacrosse, Marysville.

Lakeville North

Alex Hunter, football, Bemidji State; Brent Laing, football, Minnesota-Duluth; Bryce Oslund, football, Southwest Minnesota State; Wade Sullivan, football, Minnesota-Duluth; Olivia Bruce, soccer, Drake; Taylor Lock, soccer, South Dakota State; Lauren Witte, soccer, Nebraska-Omaha.

Lakeville South

Katie Zabel, soccer, South Dakota State; Eric Rousemiller, football, Minnesota.

Rosemount

Logan Bruce, football, Minnesota State Moorhead; T.J. Liggett, football, Augustana; Jenna Eichten, soccer, Minnesota-Duluth; Alexandra Sirek, soccer, Concordia-St. Paul.