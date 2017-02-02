Lightning making its move with playoffs approaching

Girls hockey team beats AV for sixth victory in last seven games Eastview’s Holly Sodomka forechecks during the Lightning’s 4-2 victory over Apple Valley on Tuesday. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Late-season momentum once again is building for Eastview’s girls hockey team.

Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over Apple Valley ensured that Eastview (12-10-2) will finish the regular season with a winning record. That might not seem like a big deal unless you consider the Lightning was floundering at 6-9-2 as recently as Jan. 7. Since then, the team has won six of seven, and held opponents to two goals or fewer in each of the victories.

Now, the Lightning looks like a threat to return to the state tournament for the third consecutive year. Eastview closes the regular season at Eagan at 3 p.m. Saturday and will start the Section 3AA playoffs Wednesday, Feb. 8.

A victory Saturday would allow Eastview to jump past Eagan into second place in the South Suburban Conference (Lakeville South clinched its third consecutive conference championship last week). It also might be enough to give Eastview the No. 1 seed in the Section 3AA tourney; pairings for the playoffs are scheduled to be made this weekend.

Eastview jumped to a 2-0 lead against Apple Valley on Tuesday, then saw the Eagles (10-11-2) come back to tie the game before the Lightning regained control.

Natalie Snodgrass and Holly Sodomka scored in the first period for Eastview. It was the 18th goal of the season for Snodgrass, the Lightning’s leading scorer; no other Eastview player has more than seven goals.

Sophia Leong and Krista Martinson scored less than two minutes apart in the second period as Apple Valley tied the game. Haley Ford put Eastview back in front with two minutes remaining in the second period. Molly Beckman added a power-play goal at 7 minutes, 18 seconds of the third period, with Snodgrass assisting.

Kaitlin Pellicci had 22 saves in goal for Eastview, three days after she earned a shutout in Eastview’s biggest victory so far this season, 1-0 over Lakeville South last Saturday. That is Lakeville South’s only loss in South Suburban Conference games.

Pellicci made 24 saves against South. Snodgrass scored with 28 seconds left in the first period, and the Lightning goalie made the lead stand up.

Saturday’s victory was the second consecutive shutout for Eastview, which defeated Rosemount 3-0 on Jan. 24. Amelia Julian made 11 saves in that game.

Quarterfinal games in Section 3AA will be at home sites. As one of three teams in Section 3AA with a winning record, the Lightning will be at home in the first round. After that, the tourney moves to a neutral site – Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights – with semifinals Feb. 11 and the championship game Feb. 15.